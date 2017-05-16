Aug 17, 2016; Mason, OH, USA; Juan Monaco (ARG) returns a shot against Andy Murray (GBR) on day five during the Western and Southern tennis tournament at Linder Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Argentina's Juan Monaco announced his retirement from professional tennis on Monday at the age of 33.

Monaco, who reached his highest ranking of number 10 in the world in July 2012, won nine ATP singles titles during his career, eight of them on clay. He also won three doubles titles.

"Although it creates me a lot of nostalgia I am sure I am making the right decision," Monaco said in a statement on his verified Twitter account. "I retire from professional tennis.

"There are so many feelings that it is very difficult to write them down... Thanks for what tennis gave to me: education, friendship and unforgettable moments."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by John O'Brien)