Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MONTE CARLO World number one Novak Djokovic, who has been struggling to shake off an ankle injury, will play in this week's Monte Carlo Masters, organisers said on Tuesday.
Last year's runner-up picked up the injury when he led Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-final win over the United States last week.
Djokovic practised on Tuesday but did not put too much pressure on his right leg when serving.
He will face Russian Mikhail Youzhny in the second round on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.