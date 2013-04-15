Gilles Simon of France returns the ball to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns the ball to Gilles Simon of France during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gilles Simon of France wipes his face during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO Last year's semi-finalist Gilles Simon suffered a shock 6-3 7-6 loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters first round on Monday.

Roared on by the crowd, the 11th-seeded Frenchman saved five match points in the tiebreak before handing his opponent victory with a netted backhand.

Simon has struggled on clay this year, also losing the decisive match when France lost to Argentina in the Davis Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Bautista Agut, 59th in the world rankings, secured his first win in a Masters series tournament.

