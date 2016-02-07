France's Richard Gasquet reacts during his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS Richard Gasquet won a 13th career singles title by beating fellow Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu 7-5 6-4 in the Open Sud de France final in Montpellier on Sunday.

The top seeded world number 10 appeared to be suffering from abdominal pains and went 3-0 down in the opening set before prevailing.

He wrapped up with his first match point when Mathieu sent a backhand just long.

"(Mathieu) hit the ball hard, at the beginning I could not compete but then I served much better," said Gasquet, now a four times winner in Montpellier after titles in 2006, 13 and 15.

