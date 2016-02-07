Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
PARIS Richard Gasquet won a 13th career singles title by beating fellow Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu 7-5 6-4 in the Open Sud de France final in Montpellier on Sunday.
The top seeded world number 10 appeared to be suffering from abdominal pains and went 3-0 down in the opening set before prevailing.
He wrapped up with his first match point when Mathieu sent a backhand just long.
"(Mathieu) hit the ball hard, at the beginning I could not compete but then I served much better," said Gasquet, now a four times winner in Montpellier after titles in 2006, 13 and 15.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.