LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MONTREAL Milos Raonic recovered from a mid-match slump to win a third set tiebreaker against wildcard Vasek Pospisil on Saturday and reach the final of the Rogers Cup.
Raonic, ranked 13th in the world, regained his composure to beat his fellow Canadian 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) and reach his first Masters series final.
His opponent in Sunday's title match will be either Rafa Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic. The pair were due to meet in the second semi-final, later on Saturday night.
"I'm very happy at this moment," said Raonic, who will move into the world's top 10 for the first time after reaching the final.
"It's (top ten ranking) been a very important thing for me, a big objective."
Raonic needed all his superior experience to win through, as Pospisil, ranked 71st, fought from a set down to nearly pull off an upset.
Raonic made the more assured start in front of a large and vocal crowd, basking in the knowledge that a Canadian winner was assured.
A solitary break of serve was all that separated the two in the opening set as Pospisil adopted an aggressive approach that produced mixed results.
He capitalised on some sloppy play from Raonic to win the second set and force a decider that went the distance.
Both players traded winners from all parts of the court before Raonic sealed victory as he became the first Canadian in more than 50 years to reach the final.
(Reporting by Tom Bartlett; editing by Julian Linden)
