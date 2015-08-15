MONTREAL World number one Novak Djokovic continued his domination over

Jeremy Chardy, powering into the final of the Rogers Cup on Saturday with a straight-forward 6-4 6-4 win over the unseeded Frenchman.

A three-time champion on the Canadian hardcourts, Djokovic now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between second seeded Scotsman Andy Murray and fourth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan, who clash later on Saturday.

Djokovic, who received treatment on a sore right elbow several times during changeovers, showed no signs of distress on the court as he dismissed Chardy in a tidy one hour, 20 minutes to run his record to 10-0 against the Frenchman.

"I didn't allow Jeremy to find his forehand too much; one break per set was enough to win the match, could have done some things better but a win is a win," said Djokovic, who did not face a break point the entire match. "It the (elbow trouble) comes and goes, now is not very pleasant.

"Every day is a new day, I try to bury the pain, play with the pain, it is part of what we do."

He said it was par for the course for every athlete in professional sport to have "something troubling" him.

Chardy, who needed three hours and three tiebreaks to get past John Isner in the quarter-finals, got the match off to a shaky start when he handed Djokovic a break, with the help of a couple of double faults, to open the match.

That was all Djokovic would need with Chardy unable to apply kind of any pressure.

Djokovic got the only break of the second set in the fifth game and then held serve as Chardy again left the court without taking a set from the Serb.

It was a welcome low-stress match for the Serbian, who was pushed the brink of elimination in his Friday quarter-final, during which he survived two match points to beat 87th-ranked Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

With a victory on Sunday Djokovic would claim a record-tying fifth Masters 1000 title the season.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)