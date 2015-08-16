Aug 16, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Andy Murray of Great Britain hits the ball against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament final at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray ended a long drought against Novak Djokovic when he beat the Serbian 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday.

The British world number three ended an eight-match, 25-month slump against the world number one. He had not beaten Djokovic since the 2013 Wimbledon final. They embraced at the net after their three-hour match that left them exhausted because of lengthy games and courtside temperatures that reached as high as 40C.

“Everybody wants me and Novak to dislike each other and people always try to stir things up between us,” Murray said.

“It’s impossible to be extremely close when we’re playing in these sorts of matches because it’s so mentally challenging and physically demanding and you need to try to still have that competitive edge as well.

“But it’s not easy, not only because we get on but because he’s bloody good, he’s number one in the world and he hasn’t lost in a Masters Series this year. To win against him is extremely tough.”

After each player employed early breaks to split the first two sets, Murray was spot on to begin the final set.

He broke his opponent in the second game to burst to a 3-0 lead and then hung on for his third title on the Canadian hardcourts, and first since 2010.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)