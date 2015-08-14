Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Andy Murray faces brother Jamie Murray (left) and John Peers during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jamie Murray at the net and teammate John Peers on the baseline during their match against Andy Murray and Leander Paes (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Andy Murray hits the ball while teammate Leander Paes looks on during their match against Jamie Murray and John Peers (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Andy Murray (left) faces brother Jamie Murray at the net during their doubles match during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Murray earned family bragging rights when he and his doubles partner defeated younger brother Andy at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Thursday.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray and Australian John Peers edged Scotsman Andy Murray and Indian Leander Paes 6-4 7-6(9).

Andy, who is third in the singles world ranking, likes to play doubles occasionally but does not particularly enjoy playing his brother, whose livelihood depends on doubles.

"It's not ideal, not a situation I want to be in all of the time," Andy told reporters after the brothers met competitively for the first time.

"Doubles is Jamie's career. I support him every single week. I watch all of his matches online. I'm always desperate for him to win.

"I want to play well for Leander too. It's tricky."

Andy's doubles defeat came just a few hours after he easily won his third-round singles match against Gilles Muller in straight sets, 6-3 6-2.

