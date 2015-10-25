Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
MOSCOW Marin Cilic beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to win a second successive Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday.
The 27-year-old world number 14 needed an hour and 28 minutes to beat the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final, which was also won by Cilic with the same scoreline.
The Croat has now won at least one ATP title every season since 2008.
Russians Andrey Rublev and Dmitry Tursunov won the doubles after beating Radu Albot and Frantisek Cermak 2-6 6-1 10-6.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.