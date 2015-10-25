Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their Kremlin Cup men's single tennis match final in Moscow, Russia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates his victory over Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their Kremlin Cup men's single tennis match final in Moscow, Russia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov -

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their Kremlin Cup men's single tennis match final in Moscow, Russia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin -

MOSCOW Marin Cilic beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to win a second successive Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

The 27-year-old world number 14 needed an hour and 28 minutes to beat the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final, which was also won by Cilic with the same scoreline.

The Croat has now won at least one ATP title every season since 2008.

Russians Andrey Rublev and Dmitry Tursunov won the doubles after beating Radu Albot and Frantisek Cermak 2-6 6-1 10-6.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)