BERLIN World number three Andy Murray remained on course for a first claycourt title after he reached the Munich Open final with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Scot, who earlier in the day came from a set down to beat Czech Lukas Rosol 4-6 6-3 6-2 after Friday's quarter-final was postponed due to rain, will play the winner of the second semi between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and Austria's Gerald Melzer.

The Briton is also set to play a doubles match later on Saturday but despite a long working day, Murray looked in fine form as he reached his first tour final on the slow surface ahead of the season's second grand slam, the French Open, later this month.

He made a bad start against the world number 16, falling a break and 3-0 behind and facing two more break points. But Murray dug deep to win the next five consecutive games, including 14 consecutive points, to go 5-3 up.

He squandered four set points on the Spaniard's serve before clinching it on his own a game later.

With new coach Jonas Bjorkman watching in the stands, Murray again grabbed an early break and held on for a straight sets victory.

