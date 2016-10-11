Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
World number two Andy Murray has urged his British compatriot Kyle Edmund to become more "self-centred" and do things his own way after the 21-year-old broke into the world's top-50.
Edmund has been Murray's training partner during the off-season, with the three-times grand slam champion inviting him to training blocks in Miami and most recently Dubai.
"Kyle really deserves what he is now achieving because he has never shirked from the hard work," Murray told British media. "Being selfish, I would be delighted if he continues to link up with me in my winter training block.
"He is the perfect practice partner. He will always be welcome but I think it's time he started thinking about himself and what his specific needs are from a training block in the off-season, rather than happily going along with mine.
"He has an excellent coach in Ryan Jones and a good back-up team. Now Kyle is a top-50 player he's got to become more self-centred in his outlook and really identify what he personally needs to work on."
Murray, who beat Edmund en route to his 40th career singles title at the China Open in Beijing on Sunday, is bidding for his third Shanghai Masters title when he faces American Steve Johnson in the second round of the tournament.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-