LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
MADRID Rafa Nadal had taken anti-inflammatories and undergone intensive physiotherapy to alleviate a lower back problem and still planned to compete in Buenos Aires next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
The world number one had tests on the injury, which wrecked his chances in Sunday's Australian Open final, in Barcelona on Tuesday followed by the treatment before returning to his native Mallorca to rest, the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"Next Monday he will have further tests to evaluate the progress of his recovery and to see if he can gradually start training again," he added.
Nadal still intends to play in the clay event in Buenos Aires starting on February 10, followed by the tournament in Rio de Janeiro, also on clay, and the hard court Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.
Nadal lost to Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the Australian Open final, which prevented him drawing level on 14 grand slam singles titles with American Pete Sampras, three short of record holder and great rival Roger Federer.
He needed lengthy treatment at the start of the second set, hit back to win the third but Wawrinka eventually captured his debut slam with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 triumph.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
WELLINGTON South Africa were dismissed for 359 early on the third day of the second test against New Zealand on Saturday to give them a 91-run first innings lead.