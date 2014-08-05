Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MADRID Rafa Nadal's recovery from a wrist injury that ruled him out of two U.S. Open tune-up events is on track, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) said on Tuesday after the world number two underwent tests.

Nadal sustained the injury during practice late last month and the 28-year-old Majorcan left-hander has been training with a cast on his right wrist.

He was forced to withdraw from this week's Rogers Cup in Toronto and next week's Cincinnati Open, putting in doubt his title defence at the year's final grand slam at Flushing Meadows in New York starting at the end of this month.

"Following a scan and clinical evaluation, his progress is on track, although he will still have tests from time to time," the RFET said on their website (www.rfet.es).

Nadal on Monday posted a picture of himself working on court with his uncle and coach Toni in which a black wrist support was clearly visible.

"Making the most of these days to continue training, always with desire and optimism," Nadal wrote.

