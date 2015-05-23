Austrian Dominic Thiem snatched his maiden ATP career title when he beat Argentine fourth seed Leonardo Mayer 6-7(8) 7-5 7-6(2) to win the Nice Open on Saturday.

World number 42 Thiem, labelled one of the world's top prospects, lacked composure in the first set as he lost the tiebreak 10-8.

He took the only break of the match in the 12th game of the second set to level the tie, powering through the final set's decider 7-2.

The 21-year-old Thiem is on a third-round collision course with local favourite Gael Monfils should they both progress at the French Open.

