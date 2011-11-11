Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to compatriot Viktor Troicki during the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Novak Djokovic has pulled out of his quarter-final against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Paris Masters because of a shoulder injury, the world number one said Friday.

"Sadly I have to inform you that I have withdrawn from the further tournament. I have pushed myself to the limit by playing, and after the match yesterday my shoulder got worse," the Serbian said on his official website (www.novakdjokovic.rs).

"I am very sorry for all of you who bought tickets and wanted to come and watch me play.

"My season has been long and tiring, I played all of my matches at my highest level, and now my body is aching for recovery."

Djokovic pocketed a $1.6 million bonus just for turning up in Paris by virtue of an ATP rule designed to entice top players to take part in the main events.

Having skipped the Shanghai Masters through injury, he suffered a recurrence of a shoulder problem in his semi-final defeat in Basel by Japan's Kei Nishikori last week.

The Serb is scheduled to play in the season-ending ATP World Tour finals in London from November 20-27.

Djokovic's withdrawal means the sixth-seeded Tsonga will take on either American John Isner, or Spain's David Ferrer, the fourth seed, in the Paris semi-finals.

Briton Andy Murray will open proceedings at Bercy Friday against Czech Tomas Berdych, followed by Roger Federer against Argentine Juan Monaco.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alastair Himmer)