Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to compatriot Viktor Troicki during the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Novak Djokovic ran into a spot of bother before seeing off Davis Cup team mate Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-3 6-1 to secure his place in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters Thursday.

Czech Tomas Berdych booked his place in the ATP World Tour Finals with a 7-5 6-4 win over Serbian Janko Tipsarevic. Berdych's win meant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mardy Fish also qualified for the eight-man field in the November 20-27 event at the O2 in London.

The line-up for the season-ending tournament is now complete as Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and David Ferrer had already secured their berths.

American Fish, however, pulled out of the Paris event with a possible thigh injury from his third-round match against Argentine Juan Monaco while leading 6-1 6-7 2-1, after wasting two match points in the tiebreak.

While Murray breezed past a hapless Andy Roddick 6-2 6-2, world number one Djokovic made heavy weather of Troicki before explaining that he was still trying to adjust to the slick indoor conditions.

Djokovic's phenomenal performance in winning three grand slam and five Masters titles this season seemed to be a distant memory as he found himself trailing following an unusual string of unforced errors.

"It's only my second indoors event after December last year, so I'm still kind of getting used to the conditions," Djokovic told a news conference.

"But I'm happy with the way things are progressing and game-wise. Health-wise I think I could be a little better," he added, referring to his recent shoulder problems.

Troicki failed to seize his chance in the second set as Djokovic saved seven break points, converting his only two opportunities to level the tie.

Djokovic, who pocketed a $1.6-million bonus for just turning up at Bercy under an ATP rule designed to entice leading players to show up at top events, stepped up a gear in the final set while a demoralised Troicki collapsed and dropped serve three times.

VERY SMART

Djokovic, who will next take on sixth seed Tsonga after the Frenchman beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-4, ended the one-hour-55-minute contest with a scorching service return.

Murray produced a dazzling display as he demolished former world number one Roddick in 61 minutes.

Briton Murray, who has never made it past the last eight in the Parisian indoor tournament, will next face the fifth-seeded Berdych, a Paris Masters champion in 2005.

"I started the match well, which against him is always important, because he plays his best when he's ahead. He's able to put pressure on you and can kind of dominate the match with his serve," Murray told a news conference.

"But because I broke him earlier, I was able to dictate a lot of what happened out there. (I) played very well, very few hiccups; I played very smart."

Roddick, the 13th seed, looked helpless throughout as world number three Murray sent him scurrying left and right with his sharp forehand.

Roddick crushed his racket in frustration when he conceded his fourth break against a focussed Murray, who gave up only 10 points on serve.

The Scot, who is on a 17-match winning streak after a hat-trick of titles during the Asian swing, ended his opponent's ordeal with an ace.

Fourth seed Ferrer also advanced with a clinical 6-3 6-2 defeat of Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to set up a meeting with either American John Isner or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)