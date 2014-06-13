Spain's Feliciano Lopez celebrates his win against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their men's singles tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Feliciano Lopez claimed an unexpected place in the last four at the Aegon Championships on Friday when he beat second seed and world number six Czech Tomas Berdych 6-4 7-6 7).

The 10th seeded Spaniard hit 13 aces as he secured his first win over a top 10 player in 11 months.

It was also the first time in four years that Lopez reached the semi-finals at The Queen's Club and his first appearance in the last four of an ATP World Tour event since last year's Swiss Open tournament at Gstaad.

Lopez will next meet another Czech, number 15 seed Radek Stepanek, who followed up his victory over 2013 champion Andy Murray by defeating seventh seeded South African Kevin Anderson 1-6 6-3 6-2.

