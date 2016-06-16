Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 15/6/16France's Paul Henri Mathieu in action during the first roundAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

LONDON Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu has withdrawn from the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of a wrist injury, meaning British wildcard Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals.

Edmund, ranked 85, will face a fellow Briton in the quarter-final, his second on the ATP Tour this year. He will play either defending champion Andy Murray or Slovenia-born Aljaz Bedene who meet later.

Mathieu suffered the wrist injury beating Britain's Dan Evans on Wednesday.

It was not clear how serious the injury was.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra)