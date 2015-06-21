LONDON Andy Murray says he is playing better than when he won Wimbledon in 2013 and after the last few weeks, it would be no surprise if he repeats that historic feat next month.

The world number three oozed confidence as he tamed big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-4 to win a fourth title at Queen's Club on Sunday.

That followed a semi-final run at the French Open where he lost narrowly to Novak Djokovic and stunning play on clay where he claimed titles in Munich and Madrid.

While Roger Federer also warmed up for Wimbledon with yet another Halle title on Sunday and Rafa Nadal won a grasscourt title in Stuttgart last week, Murray is emerging as the man to beat when Wimbledon starts on June 29.

"You know, sport and life and everything moves on. If you don't continue to improve and get better, there is going to be people that will take your spot," Murray told reporters when asked how his game stacks up against the 2013 version when he became the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years.

"I feel like I have improved. Physically I'm definitely in a better place than I was then. Obviously I was having problems with my back around that time."

Anderson had bulldozed his way through the draw at Queen's using his serve as a weapon of mass destruction.

But Murray was undaunted, breaking serve once in each set.

With Swedish nine-times grand slam doubles champion Jonas Bjorkman now part of his coaching team as main coach Amelie Mauresmo prepares to become a mother, Murray seems completely at ease, on and off the court.

Former world number one Mauresmo was known for her flair, as was Bjorkman, and they appear to be the perfect compliment for Murray and his vast array of skills.

His second serve, sometimes a hindrance, has improved markedly while the power and accuracy he is generating from the baseline allows his to dominate opponents from the back.

"I feel like I'm using my variety very well just now, something that maybe I wasn't the last couple of years. That's been good for me," Murray said.

"It's been a really good start, but, you know, it's a long way to go before Wimbledon even starts, and then all sorts of things can happen during slams."

