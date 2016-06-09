Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club with an adductor injury, organisers of the grasscourt tournament said on Thursday.
Tsonga, runner-up to Andy Murray in 2011, suffered the injury at the French Open where he was forced to retire in the third round against Ernests Gulbis.
"I am very disappointed," Tsonga, 31, said in a statement.
"It is one of my favourite tournaments, home of some very happy moments for me on the court -- reaching the top 100 for the first time and playing in the final -- and I was looking forward to coming back."
Defending champion Andy Murray will be aiming for a record fifth title when the event gets underway on Monday.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.