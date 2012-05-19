David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against compatriot David Ferrer at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Five-times champion Rafa Nadal wore down David Ferrer 7-6 6-0 on Saturday to reach the final of the Rome Masters.

The second seed came from 3-1 down to win the first set and then ran away with the second to set up a final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or number two Roger Federer.

Sixth seed Ferrer had the better of an 86-minute first set but could not push home his advantage as Nadal won the tiebreak 8-6.

That broke Ferrer's resistance and a dominant Nadal stormed through the second for his 12th straight win on clay over his fellow Spaniard.

(Editing by Matt Barker)