Spain's Rafael Nadal throws his wristband to the public after winning against Ukraine at the end of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tennis tie in Madrid September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spaniard Rafael Nadal's name should be mentioned in any debate on the greatest tennis player of all time, according to former world number one Pete Sampras.

American Sampras, owner of 14 grand slam titles, considers Swiss Roger Federer as the all-time best but was effusive in his praise for world number two Nadal.

"... I would say that, with Rafa doing what he's been doing, he has an argument to be in the conversation," Sampras told thetennisspace.com.

"Rafa isn't done yet. He could win more majors. He's got a winning record against everyone that he has played in his generation. He's won the Davis Cup, he's won the Olympics."

Nadal, 27, won his 13th grand slam this year after capturing an eighth French Open and second US Open and is closing in on the 32-year-old Federer's record of 17.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)