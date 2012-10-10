Tottenham's Dier refuses to give up on league title
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.
Kei Nishikori's dream run that took him to the Japan Open tennis title last week was cut short in China when he lost 6-2 1-6 4-6 to Sam Querrey of the U.S. in the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.
The 14th seed, who became the home country's first Japan Open champion on Sunday, won the first set and went 3-1 up in the third before Querrey rallied to beat him.
The 22-year-old Nishikori breezed through the first set but needed treatment on his right ankle after which he lost his rhythm.
"I tried to play, but he had a good serve. I broke him first in the third set but couldn't finish the match. It's disappointing," the Japanese world number 15 told reporters.
"I had some serious pain in my right ankle. It hurt all the way through the Japan Open and hurt yesterday and today.
"My left knee also hurt. If I am honest my whole body is tired. Today I also played to my absolute limit until the end."
Second seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who last week won the China Open, began his campaign in Shanghai with an easy 6-3 6-2 win against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.
Britain's Andy Murray, the defending champion, advanced to the third round when his German opponent Florian Mayer withdrew with an injury.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.
MELBOURNE Australian long distance swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested and detained by police in the Gold Coast on Wednesday after a "breakdown" at his parents' home, local media reported.
PARIS Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria was at his vintage best as he scored twice on his birthday in a 4-0 first-leg demolition of a ragged Barcelona side who now have a mountain to climb in their Champions League last-16 clash.