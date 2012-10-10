Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic hits a return during his single's tennis match against France's Richard Gasquet at the Shanghai Masters tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sam Querrey of the U.S. serves the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Sam Querrey of the U.S. during their men's singles match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Kei Nishikori's dream run that took him to the Japan Open tennis title last week was cut short in China when he lost 6-2 1-6 4-6 to Sam Querrey of the U.S. in the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

The 14th seed, who became the home country's first Japan Open champion on Sunday, won the first set and went 3-1 up in the third before Querrey rallied to beat him.

The 22-year-old Nishikori breezed through the first set but needed treatment on his right ankle after which he lost his rhythm.

"I tried to play, but he had a good serve. I broke him first in the third set but couldn't finish the match. It's disappointing," the Japanese world number 15 told reporters.

"I had some serious pain in my right ankle. It hurt all the way through the Japan Open and hurt yesterday and today.

"My left knee also hurt. If I am honest my whole body is tired. Today I also played to my absolute limit until the end."

Second seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who last week won the China Open, began his campaign in Shanghai with an easy 6-3 6-2 win against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Britain's Andy Murray, the defending champion, advanced to the third round when his German opponent Florian Mayer withdrew with an injury.

