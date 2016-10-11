Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
SHANGHAI World number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the Shanghai Masters third round with a 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini on Tuesday, the Serbian's first match since his loss to Stan Wawrinka in last month's U.S. Open final.
The defending champion, who withdrew from last week's China Open with an elbow problem, showed little sign of injury against his unseeded opponent, winning 83 percent of his first serve points in a match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.
Djokovic started strongly, opening up a 3-0 lead to take control of the first set, but displayed signs of rust with 18 unforced errors.
He suffered a minor blip when he was broken in the first game of the second set, but held his nerve and hit back with two successive breaks to seal the win, helped by his opponent making 40 unforced errors.
Spaniard David Ferrer, the No. 10 seed, suffered a first-round upset loss to unseeded Feliciano Lopez who beat his compatriot 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(4).
Unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov served up another upset when he beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet, seeded 14th, 6-4 6-4, and 19-year-old Alexander Zverev's produced another shock when he defeated eighth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia.
The German, who is the youngest player in the world's top 50, battled back to see off the vastly more experienced Cilic 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the day's final match.
Australian Nick Kyrgios, ranked 14th in the world, brushed off the challenge of American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 in under an hour, firing down 14 aces and not facing a break point.
Ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat unseeded Serbian Janko Tipsarevic 6-3 7-6(6) to reach the third round while his compatriot and sixth seed Gael Monfils beat South African Kevin Anderson 7-6(4) 6-3.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-