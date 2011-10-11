Andy Roddick of the U.S. prepares to hit a shot during his match against Lu Yen-Hsun (not pictured) of Taiwan at the Shanghai Masters Tennis Tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a shot during his match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Andy Roddick of the U.S. reacts during his match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Fifth seed Mardy Fish became the first big casualty at the Shanghai Masters when he lost to 49th-ranked Bernard Tomic Tuesday but fellow American Andy Roddick did make the third round.

World number nine Fish began well but started overhitting his returns and crumpled in the second before Australian Tomic broke serve at 4-4 in the third and sealed a 4-6 6-1 6-4 win with a crosscourt backhand.

A frustrated Roddick battled through by defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 7-5.

The pressure got to the former world number one, who smashed his bag against his leg during a tense second set peppered with five breaks of serve.

"I felt like I was returning and hitting my forehand pretty well. Then all of a sudden, I'm was not putting a first serve in the court. So I was kind of annoyed. I felt like I was going backwards," the world number 15 told reporters.

"The guy doubles three times and lets you back in, then you donate it right back. That's not a recipe to win a match. But I got through it. I do that pretty well -- get through matches when everything isn't going perfectly."

Frenchman Gilles Simon, seeded eighth, thrashed Spain's Albert Montanes 6-1 6-1.

In other second round matches, Germany's Florian Mayer beat former world number three David Nalbandian 6-3 6-4 and seventh seed Nicolas Almagro defeated Spanish compatriot Tommy Robredo 7-5 6-3. Stanislas Wawrinka beat Donald Young 6-7 7-6 6-2.

Among first round clashes, ninth seed Serbian Janko Tipsarevic crashed out after losing two tiebreaks to Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 7-6 while Austrian 14th seed Jurgen Melzer beat Croatia's Ivan Ljubicic 6-4 6-2.

First seed Rafa Nadal and Britain's world number four Andy Murray, who beat the Spaniard in the Japan final last Sunday, play their first matches Wednesday. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer pulled out of the week-long tournament.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)