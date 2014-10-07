Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during his men's quarter-final match against Martin Klizan of Slovakia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

SHANGHAI Rafa Nadal will play in this week's Shanghai Masters despite being diagnosed with appendicitis which will require a surgery, the world number two said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard went to hospital on Sunday after complaining of stomach pains and was given antibiotics which seem to have worked as the 28-year-old, after two days of resting in his hotel room, had a 45-minute practice at the Qizhong Tennis Center.

"I was in the hospital on Sunday," said Nadal who begins his Shanghai campaign against compatriot Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday.

"Yesterday the nurse came to my room to give me the treatment again. Today I was at the hospital in the morning again. I had again the antibiotics. It seems like everything is under control now.

"I'm not going to go for surgery. That's great news for me today. That's why I'm here practising for 45 minutes and trying to play tomorrow. But obviously I am not in my best condition.

"The positive thing is I am feeling better today than yesterday. Yesterday I felt a little bit better than the day before. I hope tomorrow I will feel better than today."

Nadal said he would consult his doctors back in Mallorca before deciding when to remove his appendix.

"I have to talk with my doctors when I get back home. It is true that the doctor here told me that (eventually) I have to take it out. Because when you have it once, the normal thing is that it is going to come back. Sooner or later I have to take it out."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ed Osmond)