Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
SOFIA Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the inaugural Sofia Open and take his fourth ATP title.
The 27-year-old top seed, who is 18th in the world, wrapped up victory in 82 minutes to see out the tournament without losing a set.
Bautista Agut, who won last month's Auckland Classic and reached the last 16 at the Australian Open, is enjoying his best start to an ATP World Tour season with a 12-2 record and two titles.
"It is special how I start the season this year. I have to be very happy with the title," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.