Dominic Thiem's Wimbledon preparations were hit as he suffered a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat to India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in the second round at the Antalya Open on Tuesday.

Thiem, who reached the French Open semi-finals earlier this month, was beaten in just under an hour by Ramanathan, the world number 222, who hit 10 aces to the Austrian's four.

The world number eight saved three break points in the second set but struggled to land his first serve as Ramanathan secured one of his most cherished victories on the tour.

“I worked really hard for this,” said the 22-year-old Indian, who will meet Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the quarter-finals. "I like the grass. Courts are fast. I took my chances and it worked out."

Wimbledon begins on Monday.

