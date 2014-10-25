Andy Murray of Britain returns a shot during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

VALENCIA Spain Andy Murray took another step towards securing a berth at next month's World Tour finals when he fought off a typically dogged David Ferrer to win 6-4 7-5 and move into the final of the Valencia Open on Saturday.

A wildcard at the Spanish indoor hardcourt event, which he won in 2009, 10th-ranked Murray is eighth in the race to secure a spot at the season-ending tournament in London and will play unseeded Spaniard Tommy Robredo in Sunday's showpiece.

Robredo, a semi-finalist in Valencia in 2008 when the event was played outdoors on clay, edged Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 7-6 7-6 in Saturday's second semi-final.

Murray has been on a late-season charge and won the Vienna title last week when he came from a set down to beat world number five Ferrer in the final.

"After the U.S. Open I was aware that I would need to win a lot of matches to try to reach the Tour Finals," Murray told a news conference.

"So it was important for me to try and get as many matches as I can against the top players between now and the end of the year."

Top-seeded Spaniard Ferrer, who was chasing a fourth Valencia trophy after triumphs in 2008, 2010 and 2012, remains well placed to make the Tour finals and, along with Murray, will look to secure his spot by collecting points at next week's Paris Masters.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar and Ian Chadband)