VALENCIA, Spain Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro dented his chances of securing a berth at this month's World Tour finals when he was upset 6-4 7-6 by unseeded Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the semi-finals of the Valencia Open on Saturday.

Del Potro's defeat means Czech Tomas Berdych, who lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the first round in Basel this week, becomes the sixth player to qualify for the eight-man, season-ending event in London, the ATP said on their website (www.atpworldtour.com).

"It feels great to qualify for the second consecutive year," said Berdych, who made his debut at the finals last year. "It was one of my goals at the beginning of 2011 and my results have been very consistent this season."

Del Potro, the sixth seed in Valencia, would have overtaken Nicolas Almagro in ninth in the Tour finals race had he beaten Granollers but now has only next week's Paris Masters left to clinch a place.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion, runner-up to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last week in Vienna, had looked to be getting back to something near his best after more than eight months out last year with a wrist injury.

However, Granollers continued his impressive form at the indoor hardcourt event, where he lost in last year's final to compatriot David Ferrer.

Top seed Ferrer will take on Argentine wildcard Juan Monaco in Saturday's remaining semi-final.

Ferrer, the world number five, had already qualified for the November 20-27 Tour finals along with Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

Frenchman Tsonga and American Mardy Fish are currently in seventh and eighth in the finals race.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar)