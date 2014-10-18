Andy Murray of Britain returns a shot during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Britain's Andy Murray reached the Vienna Open final and boosted his chances of securing a spot at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki on Saturday.

The win lifted Murray to eighth in the Race to London standings with the top eight players qualifying for the prestigious season-ending tournament from Nov. 9-16.

The 27-year-old reached his 44th ATP final with a sixth consecutive win over Troicki, wrapped up in 83 minutes.

Murray will face either top seed David Ferrer, of Spain, or Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, who meet later on Saturday for a place in the final.

"I need to play well on some key points," Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Whomever I play in the final, it won't be easy. David will be tough for sure, he's very motivated, like myself, for London."

