Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Britain's Andy Murray reached the Vienna Open final and boosted his chances of securing a spot at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki on Saturday.
The win lifted Murray to eighth in the Race to London standings with the top eight players qualifying for the prestigious season-ending tournament from Nov. 9-16.
The 27-year-old reached his 44th ATP final with a sixth consecutive win over Troicki, wrapped up in 83 minutes.
Murray will face either top seed David Ferrer, of Spain, or Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, who meet later on Saturday for a place in the final.
"I need to play well on some key points," Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"Whomever I play in the final, it won't be easy. David will be tough for sure, he's very motivated, like myself, for London."
