Andy Murray clinched the Vienna Open title on Sunday with a 5-7 6-2 7-5 victory over David Ferrer, one of the Briton's main rivals in the battle to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals.

Murray is now eighth in the Race to London standings, with the top eight players qualifying for the prestigious season-ending tournament from Nov. 9-16. He is one place and 110 points ahead of Spain's Ferrer.

The victory was Murray's first over a top-eight player since he won Wimbledon in 2013 and handed him revenge for his third-round defeat to Ferrer at the Shanghai Masters 10 days ago.

"It was a good finish to the week," Murray told the BBC after wrapping up victory in two hours and 41 minutes.

"Obviously, it was an important match in the race for the Tour Finals in London and it was a very, very tough match but I managed to get through it.

"It was a very long match and both of us were in the locker room struggling, limping around and very stiff and sore so it was a nice one to get through."

Murray's next tournament will be in Valencia with 500 ranking points on offer, before he travels to Paris where there are 1000 more up for grabs.

