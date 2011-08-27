NEW YORK American John Isner, battling the wild weather as much as his opponent, beat Julian Benneteau of France 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to claim his second title in six weeks.

Isner, a towering player who relies heavily on his serve, initially struggled to find his range at the Winston-Salem Open because of high winds brought about by Hurricane Irene.

He lost the opening set but adjusted his game and once he found his rhythm, he was able to take control.

He finished with 18 aces to capture his third career title and his second in as many months after he won at Rhode Island in July.

"A lot of times in the wind you have to play to a big margin in the court and not to the lines. I was trying to hit the lines too much," Isner said.

"I started to make more balls and be more aggressive in the second set. I told myself to get my intensity up, move ahead in his return games. If I am holding my serves easily, then to get ahead in my opponents service games puts them under pressure."