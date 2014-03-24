MIAMI Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka booked his spot in the fourth round of the Sony Open on Monday with a no-nonsense 7-5 6-4 win over Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The result matches the third-seeded Swiss's best effort in six visits to Miami and sets up a last 16 meeting with Ukraine's Alexander Dolgopolov, who was a 3-6 6-0 7-6 (7-5) winner over Serb Dusan Lajovic.

Canadian 12th seed Milos Raonic blasted his way into the fourth round with 6-1 6-2 win over Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in 56 minutes.

Raonic, who exited the Miami tournament in the third round with injuries the last two years, has had no fitness concerns this year, firing 10 aces and surrendering just five points on his serve to Garcia-Lopez.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)