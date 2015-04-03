Apr 3, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Tomas Berdych hits a backhand against Andy Murray (not pictured) in a men's singles semi-final on day twelve of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Andy Murray celebrates after his match against Tomas Berdych (not pictured) in a men's singles semi-final on day twelve of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Murray won 6-4, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI Third seed Andy Murray, feeling right at home, delivered a controlled and precise performance to beat Czech Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-4 on Friday and reach the final of the Miami Open.

Murray will face world number one Novak Djokovic or big-serving American John Isner in Sunday's final at Key Biscayne.

In bright sunlight and Floridian heat, Murray broke early in both sets and looked in charge throughout, winning 80 percent of first serve points while registering four service breaks.

Berdych made a break in each set himself but with Murray's defence strong and the Scot making few errors, the Czech was unable to overtake him.

The Scot certainly feels comfortable at Miami where he won in 2009 and 2013 and lost to Djokovic in the 2012 final.

Murray spends his off-season practice time on the stadium court at the Crandon Park Tennis Center and has clearly acclimatised to the heat and humidity.

"I've obviously played some good tennis here over the years. The reason for that is because I'm extremely familiar with the conditions, with the surface, the way the court plays," he said.

"There are little things in the court that maybe players that haven't played on it that much won't really know.

"Because I practice on it all the time, I know how the ball bounces in certain areas and which serves work into certain spots on the court and how the ball responds off different spins. So that's why I feel comfortable on it," he said.

Berdych and Murray now stand 6-6 in their career head-to-heads.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry and Larry Fine)