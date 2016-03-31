Mar 30, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Tomas Berdych hits a forehand against Novak Djokovic (not pictured) on day ten of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

World number one Novak Djokovic rolled into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-3 romp over Tomas Berdych on Wednesday as he continued his pursuit of a fifth title in six years on Key Biscayne.

Djokovic did not face the difficulty that he had in his fourth round match, when he was forced to fend off 14 of 15 break points, while he also attacked Berdych's second serve to advance to a clash with Belgium's David Goffin after 99 minutes.

Goffin beat France's Gilles Simon 3-6 6-2 6-1.

Berdych was coming off a marathon win against Richard Gasquet on Tuesday and did not have enough left to challenge Djokovic. He won just six of his 23 second service points and was broken four times.

Djokovic improved to 26-1 this year. His only defeat came in February when he was forced to retire against Spain's Feliciano Lopez in Dubai due to an eye infection.

He has yet to drop a set in Miami, despite his issues with Austria's Dominic Thiem in the fourth round.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)