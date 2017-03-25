Mar 24, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Beatriz Haddad-Maia of Brazil hits a backhand against Venus Williams of the United States (not pictured) on day four of the 2017 Miami Open at Brandon Park Tennis Center. Williams won 6-4, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 24, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Venus Williams of the United States hits a backhand against Beatriz Haddad-Maia of Brazil (not pictured) on day four of the 2017 Miami Open at Brandon Park Tennis Center. Williams won 6-4, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.

After rain delays pushed her match well into the night, three-time champion Williams moved past her 20-year-old challenger 6-4 6-3.

The biggest upset of the day came when Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, suffered a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams told the Miami Herald she struggled with the windy conditions.

“It wasn’t easy out there, the wind felt like a gale force,” she said. “I never saw her before. I didn’t know what to expect. I’m very impressed with her game and determination, and that will take her very far.” Top seed Angelique Kerber also prevailed in her evening match, beating Duan Yingying Duan 7-6(3) 6-2.

Croatian wild card Tomljanovic led 13th seed Vesnina 5-3 in the third set on Thursday when a thunderstorm halted play and returned on Friday to finish the job, sealing the victory on her third match point to move into the third round.

Vesnina, five days removed from the biggest victory of her career at the BNP Paribas Open, committed a dozen double faults in the two hour, 12 minute match.

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, whose opening match on Thursday was also interrupted, fared better than Vesnina.

The sixth-seeded Spaniard trailed 46th-ranked American Christina McHale 6-0 3-2 when play was suspended on Thursday but staved off a match point in the tiebreak before emerging with an 0-6 7-6(6) 6-4 victory.

Romanian third seed Simona Halep was pushed to three sets by Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka before advancing 6-4 2-6 6-3, while seeds Timea Babos and Roberta Vinci were eliminated.

American Madison Keys made quick work of Viktorija Golubic 6-1 6-2.

(Reporting by Larry Fine and Jahmal Corner; Editing by Frank Pingue/Peter Rutherford)