Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
Radwanska had no answer to the 26th seed, who rolled to a 6-0 6-3 win in barely an hour.
Lucic-Baroni also beat Radwanska at the Australian Open in January, in the second round en route to the semi-finals, where she eventually fell to Serena Williams.
"She was playing unbelievable tennis today," Radwanska, speaking about Lucic-Baroni, told the WTA.
"She was very solid from the beginning, very aggressive, hitting everything with unbelievable speed. I couldn't do much.
"The first set went so quickly, and in the second set I had chances, but I didn't come back and unfortunately I missed the chance to stay in the match. She was just too good today."
Another high seed had a fright, number six Garbine Muguruza overcoming a slow start to beat China's Zhang Shuai 4-6 6-2-6-2 in over two hours.
"Since I've started the year, I've had a lot of matches like this, and I'm expecting that every time I go on court," Muguruza said.
"A win is a win, I don't wish to have matches this tough every day, but I'm very happy with the way I'm facing them.”
It was Muguruza's second victory over Zhang in barely a month, after their match in Doha in February that also went three sets.
Second seed Karolina Pliskova's match went according to form, the Czech beating Kazak 27th seed Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-3.
But 17th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was sent packing, beaten 4-6 6-0 6-3 by American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.