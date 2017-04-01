Apr 1, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (L) and Johanna Konta of Great Britain (R) hold the finalist trophy and Butch Buchholz Trophy (respectively) after their match in the women's singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Konta won 6-4, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.

British 10th seed Konta used an aggressive game plan to overcome Danish 12th seed Wozniacki on the Crandon Park hardcourt.

She clinched victory with a perfectly-weighted lob that landed on the baseline for her second title of the year, after winning in Sydney in January.

