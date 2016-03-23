Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
American Christina McHale beat Japan's Misaki Doi 6-2 4-6 7-5 at the Miami Open on Wednesday to set up a second-round showdown with defending champion and world number one Serena Williams.
The victory, which took a little over two hours, improved McHale to 5-0 all-time versus Doi and gives the world number 56 a chance to register what would be the biggest win of her career in terms of the ranking and stature of her opponent.
McHale, who has beaten a handful of top players and grand slam winners in her career, will be an overwhelming underdog against Williams, who has a record eight Miami titles, including the last three.
The two were supposed to meet last year in Rome but Williams withdrew ahead of their match and gave McHale a walkover into the quarter-finals.
In other first-round action, Frenchwoman Alize Cornet beat Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan to set up a match with third-seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska, while Germany's Julia Goerges beat Japan's Nao Hibino and will next play Australian Samantha Stosur.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.