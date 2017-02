Gael Monfils of France serves to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

PARIS Gael Monfils has pulled out of France's Davis Cup semi-final against Spain because of a knee injury, his coach said on Wednesday.

"He has to rest for 15 days," Patrick Chamagne told reporters.

World number seven Monfils was knocked out of the U.S. Open last week in the second round.

Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon were the other players picked by captain Guy Forget to face Spain in Cordoba from September 16-18.

Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra were named as substitutes.

