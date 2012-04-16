Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

MONTE CARLO Spaniard Rafa Nadal confirmed on Monday he was fit to pursue an eighth consecutive victory at the season's opening clay court tournament in Monte Carlo after recovering from a recurrent knee injury.

The world number two had his right knee treated before the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami last month, where he reached the last four, but then pulled out of his scheduled semi-final clash against Andy Murray.

Nadal, who has suffered from tendinitis, said on Monday his knee was not painful anymore.

"The knee is well. I'm able to practise in the right condition and that's the most important thing today," he told a news conference.

"It seems like I'm able to practise with no impediments. But it needs time to see how it is when I play to the top level... when I put all my efforts on the knee."

The six-times French Open winner said he had missed a fortnight's practice.

"I started practising four days ago, it's 15 days off without a chance to practise physically because I could not move my knees," he said. "I need to spend time on courts, I need matches."

Nadal, who is aiming for his first title since last year's French Open, has a bye to the second round and will not be in action until Wednesday.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)