Tennis - Konta, Wozniacki prevail to set up Miami final
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach a Miami Open final when she outlasted American veteran Venus Williams 6-4 7-5 in the early hours of Friday morning.
MOSCOW World number 14 Marin Cilic is through to the semi-finals of the Kremlin Cup after the Croat easily beat Russia's Andrei Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 on Friday.
He will face another Russian, Evgeny Donskoy, in the last four after the 25-year-old overcame his Davis Cup team mate Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-2.
The other semi-final will see Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in action against Roberto Bautista of Spain.
Kohlschreiber beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 while Bautista was victorious against Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-2.
In the women's draw, defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-6 6-2 6-4 and move through to the final.
She will meet another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova after the 30-year-old overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets.
