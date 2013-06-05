Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON Andy Murray will be fit to play at the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club after missing the French Open due to a back injury, the world number two said on Wednesday.

Murray, the U.S. Open champion and last year's beaten Wimbledon finalist, was forced to miss the claycourt grand slam after aggravating a lower back injury at the Italian Open in May.

"Barring no setbacks in the next couple of days I will be making an appearance at the club of the queen next week," Murray said on Twitter.

The French Open, which is currently taking place at Roland Garros, was the first grand slam Murray has missed since Wimbledon in 2007 when he had a wrist injury.

