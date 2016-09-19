Andy Murray is itching for a break after an exhausting few months, the world number two said, after defending champions Britain were knocked out by Argentina 3-2 in the Davis Cup semi-final.

The 29-year-old had a busy European summer when he reached the French Open final, followed by his second Wimbledon triumph, and then successfully defended his Olympic gold at Rio.

A tired Murray then lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Murray was involved in both the singles and doubles matches in the Davis Cup semi-finals defeat against Argentina, including a five-hour marathon against Juan Martin del Potro.

"I have played so much tennis in the last few months, I need a break and I need it now," Murray was quoted as saying by the Times.

"I knew I was going to be in some pain this weekend and I spoke to my team about that it was going to be really hard. But my expectations were less than what I'm feeling now."

Murray is scheduled to next play in the China Open, beginning on Oct. 3, followed by the Shanghai Masters.

He had a thigh injury worry during his straight-sets win against Guido Pella in the reverse singles.

"I've never really had any muscle injuries before. That was worrying for me and thankfully I managed to get it done in straight sets," Murray said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)