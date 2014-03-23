Mar 23, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Andy Murray waves to the crowd after his match against Feliciano Lopez (not pictured) on day seven of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Murray won 6-4, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI Wimbledon champion Andy Murray appeared to be adjusting just fine to life without coach Ivan Lendl, storming into the fourth round of the Sony Open on Sunday with 6-4 6-1 win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

After getting the defence of his Sony Open title off to a shaky start with a three-set win over Matthew Ebden on Friday, the sixth seeded Scotsman needed just 73 minutes on a sweltering centre court to claim a convincing decision over the 32nd ranked Spaniard.

Murray has been in the Miami spotlight for more than his play this week after announcing he had ended his successful partnership with Lendl, who helped steer him to a pair of grand slam titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Seven of Murray's previous eight matches had gone three sets but the Briton, who maintains a Miami residence, made sure he would spend as little time as possible under a punishing South Florida sun, breaking Lopez three times in the second set, sweeping the last four games.

In other third round action, Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 11th seed, battled his way into the fourth round, rallying for a 4-6 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Cypriot wildcard Marcos Baghdatis.

