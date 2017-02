Tennis player Rafael Nadal, the official Spanish flag barrier at the London Olympics, speaks during a handover ceremony in Madrid July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Rafa Nadal will not play tennis for the next two months in order to give his knee time to fully recover and will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against the United States later this month.

"I really want to be back competing and enjoying the tennis tour, but I have many years in front of me and my knee needs some rest," Nadal said in a statement on Monday.

"I will be back when I have no pain am and able to compete without problems."

