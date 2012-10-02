Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures between television interviews, during which he detailed reasons for pulling out of the U.S. Open, in Palma de Mallorca, on the island of Mallorca August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Rafa Nadal is scheduled to play in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi in December, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world number four has not played since losing to Czech Lukas Rosol in the second round at Wimbledon in June and has been suffering from a partial tear of the patella tendon and inflammation of the left knee.

The 11-times grand slam winner was unable to defend his Olympic title in London and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open.

The Spaniard is set to join a high-profile field including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for the three-day Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi which gets underway on December 27.

(Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)