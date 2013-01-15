Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
French Open champion Rafa Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback from injury at next month's Brazil Open, the ATP confirmed on Tuesday.
The Mallorcan former world number one has been sidelined with a knee injury since last year's Wimbledon tournament and his hopes of returning at the Australian Open were hit by illness.
It will be Nadal's first appearance on the tour in South America since 2005.
The tournament is staged indoors in Sao Paulo.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.