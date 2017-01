Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - 12/10/16. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia. REUTERS/Aly Song

MADRID Fourteen-times grand slam champion Rafa Nadal has hired fellow Mallorcan Carlos Moya to join his coaching team, the 30-year-old Spaniard said on Saturday.

Nadal said in a statement that Moya would work alongside his uncle Toni Nadal and Francis Roig.

Former world number one Nadal struggled with injury this year and has slipped to ninth in the ATP rankings.

